$1.82 EPS Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,680. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $79.80 and a 52-week high of $117.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

About EnPro Industries (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.