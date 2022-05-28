$154.70 Million in Sales Expected for PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) to report sales of $154.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.10 million to $155.11 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year sales of $625.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $624.50 million to $625.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $689.16 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $694.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10.

Several analysts recently commented on PWSC shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,045,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,922,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000.

PowerSchool stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

