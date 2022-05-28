$17.43 Million in Sales Expected for USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $17.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for USCB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $17.86 million. USCB Financial reported sales of $13.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that USCB Financial will report full year sales of $71.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.20 million to $73.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $80.01 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $84.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for USCB Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of USCB Financial stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. USCB Financial has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,344,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in USCB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,782,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

