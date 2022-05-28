$172.01 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) will report $172.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.30 million and the lowest is $171.72 million. Employers reported sales of $171.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $685.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $673.88 million to $697.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $738.80 million, with estimates ranging from $723.09 million to $754.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EIG shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.10. Employers has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Employers by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Employers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

