$2.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) to report $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Genuine Parts reported earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $7.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $142.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

