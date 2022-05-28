-$2.14 EPS Expected for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($2.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.73). Royal Caribbean Cruises posted earnings of ($5.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year earnings of ($6.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.07) to ($2.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.44) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.56.

Shares of RCL opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.38.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

