$2.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) to report $2.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.02 and its 200 day moving average is $143.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,240 shares of company stock valued at $47,496,139 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 30,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

