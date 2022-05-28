$2.36 EPS Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 to $3.61. Target reported earnings of $3.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $11.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $14.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.82 to $15.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.72.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,315,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a one year low of $145.51 and a one year high of $268.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

