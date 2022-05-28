$2.62 EPS Expected for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TD SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the highest is $2.65. TD SYNNEX reported earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $11.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.37 to $11.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $13.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TD SYNNEX.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,443.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,761,136 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNX opened at $102.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $93.49 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

