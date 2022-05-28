$2.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the highest is $2.86. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings per share of $3.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.53 to $11.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $12.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.89. 1,570,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,087. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $112.65 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.67. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $387,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after acquiring an additional 900,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,474,000 after acquiring an additional 734,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

