$2.68 EPS Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. Cintas reported earnings per share of $2.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.19 to $11.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $12.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.20.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cintas by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in Cintas by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 2,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $396.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas has a 52-week low of $345.33 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

