$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) will post $2.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.33 billion and the lowest is $2.42 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $13.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $16.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.58 billion to $17.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

NYSE DTE opened at $134.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.25. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $479,171 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in DTE Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after buying an additional 1,214,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 447.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,927,000 after purchasing an additional 667,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

