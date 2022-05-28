$2.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.76. ICON Public posted earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.59 to $11.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.51 to $14.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.12. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in ICON Public by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICLR traded up $9.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.30. The stock had a trading volume of 415,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,315. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $199.01 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97.

ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.