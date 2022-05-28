$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) to post $2.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. DaVita reported sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $11.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

DaVita stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $91.73 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 154.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 49.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.