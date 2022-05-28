$247.54 Million in Sales Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $247.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.59 million and the lowest is $210.99 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $124.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $906.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $826.69 million to $958.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $976.99 million, with estimates ranging from $914.40 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.55 and a beta of 1.57. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

