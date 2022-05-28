$298.43 Million in Sales Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $298.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.00 million and the highest is $308.03 million. Funko reported sales of $236.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68. Funko has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11.

In other Funko news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,155,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,497,963 shares of company stock worth $29,257,864. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Funko by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Funko by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 176,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Funko by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

