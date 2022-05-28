2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in 2U in the first quarter worth about $1,218,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the first quarter worth about $218,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of 2U by 17.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 114,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 11.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter.

TWOU stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. 2U has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

