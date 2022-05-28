2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWOU. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. 2U has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $46.52.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 2U will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in 2U by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 2U by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of 2U by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in 2U by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

