$3.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.29. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $11.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $14.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.14. 926,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,850. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

