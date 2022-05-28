$3.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) will announce $3.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the lowest is $3.41 billion. Edison International posted sales of $3.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $15.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.05 billion to $15.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.40 billion to $15.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

EIX stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.