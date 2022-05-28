$3.69 EPS Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) to post $3.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.72. Synaptics reported earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.85.

In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth $21,357,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $148.34 on Friday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $124.06 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.52 and its 200 day moving average is $217.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

