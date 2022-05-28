$30.91 Million in Sales Expected for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will post $30.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.50 million to $31.31 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year sales of $136.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.47 million to $144.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $199.94 million, with estimates ranging from $147.98 million to $251.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of SDIG opened at $2.99 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 130.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,183,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 670,252 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 960,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 345,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 32,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

