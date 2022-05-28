36Kr (KRKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 1st.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRKR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 21,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,261. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 36Kr Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KRKR Get Rating ) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of 36Kr worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

