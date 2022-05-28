$4.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) will post $4.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.53 billion and the highest is $4.81 billion. Delek US reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $16.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $18.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $16.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $273,082.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,632. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delek US by 660.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 101.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 56.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 163,783 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

DK opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

