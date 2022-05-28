$4.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCSGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.20. Century Communities posted earnings of $3.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $19.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $21.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $20.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.03 to $23.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS.

CCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,304. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 5.08%.

Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.