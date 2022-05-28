$4.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.20. Century Communities posted earnings of $3.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $19.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $21.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $20.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.03 to $23.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS.

CCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,304. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 5.08%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

