$4.95 Million in Sales Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) to post $4.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.90 million and the highest is $5.00 million. DermTech posted sales of $3.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $24.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $24.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $49.07 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $54.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 37.83% and a negative net margin of 716.51%. The business had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on DMTK shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

DMTK traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.14. 610,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,940. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $213.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,627.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DermTech by 160.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

