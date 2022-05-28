$51.96 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) will report sales of $51.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.82 million and the highest is $52.10 million. Transcat posted sales of $47.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $219.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.81 million to $221.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Transcat by 380.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Transcat by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 157.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Transcat by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $64.81 on Friday. Transcat has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $487.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.91.

About Transcat (Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.