$523.32 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) to announce $523.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $528.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $516.87 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $461.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at $14,363,008.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $620,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,209,000 after purchasing an additional 302,342 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Saya Management LP lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 349,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

