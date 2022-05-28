$53.82 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) will announce $53.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.25 million to $54.14 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $50.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $221.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.11 million to $224.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $226.51 million, with estimates ranging from $221.19 million to $234.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

AINV opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $795.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.64%.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

