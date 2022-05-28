$57.72 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will report $57.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $45.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $286.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $437.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $262.21 million, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $466.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,718,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,943,000 after buying an additional 78,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,323,000 after buying an additional 777,184 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,576,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,511,000 after buying an additional 139,822 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.