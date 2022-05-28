5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the April 30th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.5 days.
5N Plus stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.
5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. 5N Plus had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $64.56 million during the quarter.
About 5N Plus (Get Rating)
5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.
