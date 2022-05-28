$7.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.41 and the lowest is $7.24. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $8.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $31.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.51 to $31.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $38.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.91 to $41.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.45.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $531.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $493.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $442.53 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

