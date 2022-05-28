$73.21 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) will post $73.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.62 million to $74.61 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $44.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $292.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.74 million to $294.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $277.76 million, with estimates ranging from $243.29 million to $297.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $563,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 89.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 187.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 121,773 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSX opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $587.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 126.99%.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

