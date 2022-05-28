$853.30 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) will report sales of $853.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $857.89 million and the lowest is $844.20 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $787.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,309,000 after buying an additional 69,180 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

