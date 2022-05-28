$862.70 Million in Sales Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) to post sales of $862.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $863.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $862.00 million. EnerSys reported sales of $814.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EnerSys by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,918,000 after purchasing an additional 124,585 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $100.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.23%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

