$88.25 Million in Sales Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) will report sales of $88.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.50 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $80.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $364.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.60 million to $365.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $439.15 million, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $456.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $83.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

