$9.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) will post $9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.26. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $7.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $35.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.96 to $36.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $33.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.25 to $37.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.60.

In other news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,169,000 after acquiring an additional 609,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,138 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares during the period.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.47.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

