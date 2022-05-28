$9.07 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) to post $9.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.06 billion and the lowest is $8.61 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $7.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $35.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.17 billion to $36.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $37.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.32 billion to $41.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

DHI stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,493 shares of company stock worth $261,266 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 206.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

