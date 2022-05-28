$90,000.00 in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) will report sales of $90,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190,000.00 and the lowest is $40,000.00. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $1.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 94.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $19.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $57.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $101.05 million, with estimates ranging from $46.28 million to $163.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGTX. B. Riley cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,130,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after buying an additional 3,804,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,677,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,505,000 after buying an additional 642,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $5.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $746.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.25.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.