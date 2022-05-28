$90,000.00 in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) will report sales of $90,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190,000.00 and the lowest is $40,000.00. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $1.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 94.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $19.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $57.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $101.05 million, with estimates ranging from $46.28 million to $163.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGTX. B. Riley cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,130,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after buying an additional 3,804,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,677,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,505,000 after buying an additional 642,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $5.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $746.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

