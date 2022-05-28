A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.22. 637,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $86.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,689,818 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

