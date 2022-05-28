ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.48.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,021. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.67. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,812.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,819 shares of company stock valued at $205,781. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 463,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 875,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,207,000 after buying an additional 81,222 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

