Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ:AXDX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,932. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.90. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 83,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $82,033.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,073 shares in the company, valued at $203,911.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 29,915 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $29,316.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,493 shares in the company, valued at $61,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,695 shares of company stock valued at $126,121 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 150.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 58,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 140,883 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,478 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.