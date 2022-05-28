Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the April 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ACRDF stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. Acreage has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.69.

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

