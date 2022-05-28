Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of NYSE AE traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,711. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $150.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

