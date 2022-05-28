Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Shares of NYSE AE traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,711. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $150.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.90.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Resources & Energy (AE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.