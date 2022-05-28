Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Up 79.5% in May

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 724,200 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the April 30th total of 403,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ADTX stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. Aditxt has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Get Aditxt alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aditxt during the third quarter worth about $995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aditxt by 118.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 108,607 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aditxt by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 124,920 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aditxt during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Aditxt during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aditxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

About Aditxt (Get Rating)

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aditxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aditxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.