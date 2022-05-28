Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,691.67.

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Adyen in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adyen from €3,150.00 ($3,351.06) to €2,800.00 ($2,978.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

