AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on AER. StockNews.com cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

AerCap stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. AerCap has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.16.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

