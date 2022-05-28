AerCap (NYSE:AER) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

AER has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC cut their price target on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 940,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.05. AerCap has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AerCap by 237,968.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 121,364 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in AerCap by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,361,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,044 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.