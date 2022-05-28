AerCap (NYSE:AER) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
AER has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC cut their price target on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.
AerCap stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 940,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.05. AerCap has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $71.38.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AerCap by 237,968.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 121,364 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in AerCap by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,361,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,044 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AerCap Company Profile (Get Rating)
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AerCap (AER)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.