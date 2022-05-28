AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) CEO Blair Lacorte Sells 20,000 Shares

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) CEO Blair Lacorte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,998 shares in the company, valued at $14,172,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blair Lacorte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Blair Lacorte sold 14,783 shares of AEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $74,062.83.

On Friday, May 20th, Blair Lacorte sold 5,217 shares of AEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $27,702.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIDR traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 845,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,309. AEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that AEye, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of AEye from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AEye by 100.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,749,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at about $5,422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AEye by 2,892.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 966,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,492,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

