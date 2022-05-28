Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.40 and a 200-day moving average of $138.68. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.